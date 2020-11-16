‘Obama Policies On Steroids’ — A Closer Look At Biden’s Immigration Policies

Ira Mehlman, the media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, spoke about President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policies, the impact they might have on the country and more.
“You have to go by what [Biden] said during the campaign and the positions his campaign put out,” Mehlman said. “What he has said is that he is going to return to the Obama policies on steroids.”(RELATED: Defund The Police Movement Helped President Trump In Border Counties, Sheriff Bill Waybourn Says)
WATCH:
