‘Obama Policies On Steroids’ — A Closer Look At Biden’s Immigration Policies

Ira Mehlman, the media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, spoke about President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policies, the impact they might have on the country and more.

“You have to go by what [Biden] said during the campaign and the positions his campaign put out,” Mehlman said. “What he has said is that he is going to return to the Obama policies on steroids.”(RELATED: Defund The Police Movement Helped President Trump In Border Counties, Sheriff Bill Waybourn Says)

The Biden Administration will also look to dismantle the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), according to reports

“What helped stem the flow of people pouring across the border in 2018 and 2019 was the MPP,” Mehlman said. “This made it clear to people that you’re not going to get into the United States on the basis of a bogus asylum claim. You were going to wait on the other side of the border.”

Mehlman also discussed President Donald Trump’s growing support in border counties, a possible surge in immigrants on the southern border and more.

WATCH:

