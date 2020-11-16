Arizona State vs. Colorado and Miami (OH) Vs. Ohio Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Multiple football games scheduled for this week have already been canceled.

Arizona State has announced that their Saturday game against Colorado has been canceled because of ongoing coronavirus issues for the Sun Devils.

It's the second game in a row the Sun Devils have had to cancel.

It’s the second game in a row the Sun Devils have had to cancel.

.@ASUFootball‘s game at Colorado next weekend has been cancelled. Full statement from Ray Anderson:https://t.co/sPWUisIjRC pic.twitter.com/c7ij1Dtgf8 — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) November 15, 2020

To make matters worse, the Miami Redhawks also announced Sunday that their Tuesday matchup against Ohio was off because of “roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.”

Breaking: Tuesday’s game versus Ohio has been canceledhttps://t.co/Re3wOS0q3W — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) November 15, 2020

So, for those keeping count at home. It’s Monday morning, the sun isn’t even up yet in America and we already have multiple games canceled.

The hits just never stop coming. Ever since Halloween weekend, the world of college football has been consumed by chaos.

Games have been getting canceled left and right, and the PAC-12 has been absolutely hammered by coronavirus.

ASU now has had to miss multiple games since the league started playing.

Hopefully, programs are able to get this situation under control sooner than later. If not, then the sport is in big trouble.