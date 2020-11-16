Editorial

Arizona State vs. Colorado and Miami (OH) Vs. Ohio Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Nov 7, 2020; Los Angeles CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona State 28-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Multiple football games scheduled for this week have already been canceled.

Arizona State has announced that their Saturday game against Colorado has been canceled because of ongoing coronavirus issues for the Sun Devils. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the second game in a row the Sun Devils have had to cancel.

To make matters worse, the Miami Redhawks also announced Sunday that their Tuesday matchup against Ohio was off because of “roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.”

So, for those keeping count at home. It’s Monday morning, the sun isn’t even up yet in America and we already have multiple games canceled.

The hits just never stop coming. Ever since Halloween weekend, the world of college football has been consumed by chaos.

 

Games have been getting canceled left and right, and the PAC-12 has been absolutely hammered by coronavirus.

ASU now has had to miss multiple games since the league started playing.

 

Hopefully, programs are able to get this situation under control sooner than later. If not, then the sport is in big trouble.