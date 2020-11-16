Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Calls Biden Presser ‘A Bit Of A Lovefest Here Between The Media’

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called President-elect Joe Biden’s Monday press conference “a bit of a lovefest here between the media.”

Biden discussed coronavirus spikes, mask-wearing and criticized President Donald Trump for so far refusing to work with his team on transitioning. The press conference also included several questions from reporters.

WATCH:

“You’ve been watching what amounts to a bit of a lovefest here between the media,” Hemmer said. “At the beginning of the outset Joe Biden said we are going into a dark winter, something he said earlier, then a bit later he recommended no more than ten Americans in a single room for Thanksgiving.”

Citing vaccine distribution logistics, Biden suggested during the press conference that “more people may die” if the transition teams do not coordinate. (RELATED: Trump Accuses Biden Of Taking Alleged Scripted Questions During Press Conference — ‘Just Like Crooked Hillary’)

“Look, as my chief of staff Ron Klain would say, who handled ebola, a vaccine is important,” he said. “It’s of little use until you’re vaccinated. If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half, so it’s important that it be done, that there be coordination now. Now or as rapidly as we can get that done.”