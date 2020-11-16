There Is A 4-Way Tie At The Top Of The Heisman Odds

Four players are tied at the top of the latest Heisman odds.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Kyle Trask are all tied at +250 to take home the trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trask is a new addition to the top of the Heisman odds. The other three men have been at the top for a long time.

It’s interesting that Trask has shot up the board so quickly, but I guess that’s what happens when you’re the quarterback of the best Florida team in a long time.

Trask and the Gators are balling out right now, and their only loss is to Texas A&M.

Having said that, my money is still on Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. If I had to pick someone right now, I’d have to pick Fields.

The things he’s doing on the football field for the Ohio State Buckeyes are simply absurd. He’s like a video game player out there.

The man is absolutely unstoppable. The main concern for him is whether or not OSU will play enough games to be taken seriously.

Their last game was canceled, and there’s no guarantee more games aren’t called off in the future. If that happens, it might be a problem for him.

Let us know in the comments who you think will take home the Heisman. It’s an incredibly tight race.