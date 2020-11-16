Ilhan Omar Calls Trump Campaign Events ‘Klan Rallies’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, condemned President Donald Trump and his supporters on Monday comparing his political rallies to those held by the Ku Klux Klan in an interview for the Washington Post.

Jonathan Capehart, the Post reporter conducting the interview, specifically asked Omar about what it was like to have Trump attack her on a personal level.

“On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life,” she told Capehart. “And so, on a personal level, it hasn’t really impacted me besides having my children be exposed to it, and for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe,” Omar said, noting how she was a frequent target of Trump at his rallies.

She said that he would do this “multiple times in a day as he had held his klan rallies.”

The "Squad" member was met with backlash on social media.

Hey @IlhanMN did you just compare Trump rallies to kkk meetings? But you’re all about peace and unity right? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) November 16, 2020

Omar and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib were the first Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018. Last year Omar referred to 9/11 as a day where “some people did something.”

The congresswoman has made comments seen by some as anti-Semitic. She tweeted that American support for Israel is “all about the Benjamins,” and wrote a follow-up tweet that directly called out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. While she did apologize for these remarks, she has consistently been a harsh critic of U.S. involvement with the nation. Both she and Tlaib were barred from entering Israel last year after it was revealed their trip was sponsored by a terror-linked organization.