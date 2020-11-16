Israeli Consul Pressures CNN Executive For Apology Over Holocaust, Trump Comparisons

Israeli Consul General Anat Sultan-Dadon reportedly wrote a letter to CNN demanding the network apologize for allowing anchor Christiane Amanpour to compare President Donald Trump and his administration to Nazis.

The letter, which was given to The Jerusalem Post on the condition that it would not be quoted, said Amanpour’s remarks disrespected those who died during the Holocaust and misrepresented the actual events.

Amanpour, CNN’s international anchor, said Nov. 12 that Kristallnacht — which translates to the Night of Broken Glass — was a turning point that “led to a genocide against a whole identity.”

“That tower of burning books led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth,” she said, while portraying images of book-burnings. “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth,” she said. (RELATED: Almost 20% Of New York Millennials Blame Jews For The Holocaust)

Never before in the history of U.S. news networks did a journalist distort the Holocaust for political purposes as Amanpour just did on on CNN & PBS. No, @camanpour, the Nazi genocide was not “an attack on fact, knowledge, history & truth.“ They murdered 6 million Jews. Say it. pic.twitter.com/Cwkzj1lUBK — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 14, 2020

Kristallnacht was a pogrom against Jews during which Jewish-owned stores, buildings and synagogues were destroyed. Jews were forced out of their homes, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to Concentration Camps. Despite Amanpour’s apparent insinuation that Kristallnacht was about destroying “truth,” it was a turning point that foreshadowed the coming genocide.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch also said Sunday that CNN owes an apology.

“Using the memory of the Holocaust for cheap headlines or a political agenda is concerning and distorts the historical and moral truth,” Yankelevitch said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Former Israeli consul-general in New York Danny Dayan tweeted “the foolish comparison Amanpour made between Kristallnacht and Trump must bring about her immediate dismissal from CNN. There is no immunity for Holocaust deniers.”