Jake Tapper Calls Coronavirus Vaccines An ‘Unmitigated Success’ For Trump Administration

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said that COVID-19 vaccine developments are an “unmitigated success” for President Donald Trump’s administration.

News of Pfizer’s 90% effective vaccine last week was followed Monday by the announcement of a nearly 95% effective vaccine from Moderna.

Though both Pfizer and Moderna partnered with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, Pfizer did not use direct federal aid to develop its vaccine. The company will, however, utilize federal funds for manufacture and distribution.

Discussing the latest vaccine developments with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Monday afternoon’s “The Lead,” Tapper gave the president’s administration credit for its role.

“We should take a moment, as we always have when discussing vaccine and Operation Warp Speed, that this is, you know, putting aside all of the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to the coronavirus, and there are lots, this is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that,” Tapper said.

“The Moderna vaccine was done with funds from Operation Warp Speed and the Pfizer one has funding when it comes to the distribution and manufacture,” he continued. “And I just think it’s important that people working so hard … get credit for this and President Trump was the one who okayed it.”

“Yeah, no doubt,” Gupta agreed before marveling at the record pace of vaccine approval. (RELATED: Biden Task Force Co-Chair: National Lockdown Would ‘Exacerbate The Pandemic Fatigue’)

Tapper ended the segment on a high note by congratulating everyone involved, including Trump.