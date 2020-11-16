Jim Boeheim Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for coronavirus.

The legendary college basketball coach announced Sunday night that he tested positive for coronavirus, and that he is “not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement below.

I wanted to share the following statement from me: pic.twitter.com/cwop38MhyN — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) November 15, 2020

Another minute passes in the world of college sports, and we have more bad coronavirus news to share. Boeheim is the latest major figure in the world of sports to test positive.

Luckily, it sounds like he’s doing just fine, which is obviously the best case scenario. The last thing he needs is him showing major symptoms at the age of 75.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb)

Hopefully, the Syracuse basketball coach stays home for a few days, gets better, gets some rest and is back with the team sooner than later.

He’s one of the best coaches in all of basketball, and we damn sure don’t need him sidelined for too long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@cuse_mbb)

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he’s back with the Orange in a few days.