After Losing Election, Trump Had Highest Approval Rating In Seven Months

In the midst of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump’s approval rating has reached a new high after seven months, Newsweek reported.

President Trump’s approval rating jumped from July’s low 0f 40 percent to an average approval rating of around 45 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, a presidential approval rating tracker.

The last time President Trump received a 45 percent approval rating was approximately seven months ago, Newsweek reported.

While the president’s approval rating has gone up slightly, his Nov. 11 disapproval rating still remains at 52 percent.

Meanwhile, a poll from Rasmussen Reports from Nov. 13 showed that the president had a 52 percent approval rating, while receiving a 47 percent disapproval rate. (RELATED: Obama Compares Trump To A Dictator Who Thinks He ‘Can Kill People’ And ‘Suppress Journalists’ In 60 Minutes Interview)

As President Trump is seeing slight increases in approval ratings, he and his campaign continue to contest the election results and claim that the election was rigged. On Sunday the president tweeted, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”