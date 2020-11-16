Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Parents Complicated Relationship And Shares Some ‘Violent Stories’

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his parents complicated relationship and shared some “violent stories” about them in his latest book.

“My mother’s read the book and said, ‘Every one of those you told are true on me and your father, but I wish you would’ve added some more of the times when we were sitting around hugging and having a great time, which was 99% of the time,'” the 51-year-old actor shared during his appearance on the “Today” show in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Almost Walked Away From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ If It Wasn’t For Matthew McConaughey)

.@hodakotb catches up with Matthew @McConaughey about his best-selling new memoir #Greenlights, and the special way he’s giving back this holiday season to honor everyday heroes. pic.twitter.com/NxKkQYg65R — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 16, 2020

“My mom and dad were divorced twice, married three times,” he added. “If that was inverted, the love would not have won. They would’ve been divorced three times.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At Age 18)

McConaughey continued, “I think I tell those sort of violent stories ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, it’s being tested. It could break.’ But in hindsight it was like, ‘No, it could never break. It never had a chance of breaking.'”

The “Dazed and Confused” star went on to explain that looking back as an adult he doesn’t see what happened between his parents as abuse.

“I’m not in denial of what happened, and what I saw was not abuse,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” star shared. “My mom said, ‘That’s what I needed to communicate.’ My mom, who’s 88, is in the other room, would be coming here right now and go, ‘I’m the one who started every one of those fights. Jim was the peaceful one going, ‘Kay, can we just talk?'”

The comments were the latest from the superstar following various interviews about his new memoir called “Greenlights” in which McConaughey opens up about various aspects in his life, including a claim that he was molested at the age of 18, per Page Six.