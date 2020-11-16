Biden Says He ‘Wouldn’t Hesitate’ To Get COVID-19 Vaccination If Deemed Safe

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that he “wouldn’t hesitate” to receive the coronavirus vaccination if it was deemed safe and possible.

Biden was asked whether he would get the vaccine should the Food and Drug Administration grant “emergency authorization to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the next couple of weeks.” The former vice president was also asked “if you’re hesitant, why should any American have confidence in the vaccine?” (RELATED: Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Available To ‘Entire’ Population By April-Adds ‘Only Time Will Tell’ Who Will Be In The WH At That Time)

“Well first of all we’ll see if that comes forward. And secondly, it’s important that people who are in the greatest need get it. I wouldn’t hesitate to get the vaccine,” Biden said.

“But I also want to set an example. I wouldn’t hesitate to get the vaccine if in fact Dr. Fauci and these least two organizations, whether it’s Moderna or Pfizer, who have been extremely responsible, conclude that it’s safe and able to be done,” Biden continued.

Moderna announced Monday that their vaccine trials resulted in 94.5% effectiveness, according to a company statement. Pfizer found 94 participants contracted coronavirus out of 43,538 participants.

Biden said President Donald Trump is “the only reason that people question the vaccine now.”

“That’s the reason why people are questioning the vaccine, because all of the things he says and doesn’t say, is it true is it not truthful, the exaggerations,” Biden said.

“I think we’re on a clear path now, on a clear path with the international community and international leaders in the scientific community have focused on these two vaccines. They appear to be ready for prime time, ready to be used and if that continues on, I would take the vaccine,” Biden continued.

The Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

