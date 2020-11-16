Ohio State Is A 21-Point Favorite Over Indiana

Ohio State is favored by a shocking amount this Saturday against Indiana.

The number three Buckeyes will face the ninth-ranked Hoosiers this Saturday in Columbus, and OSU has opened as a 21-point favorite!

Yes, in Circa Sports’ opening lines, the Buckeyes are favored by three touchdowns over the ninth-ranked team in America.

This line is so wildly disrespectful to the Hoosiers that it’s almost hard to believe that it’s real. Three touchdowns?

That’s just an absurdly disrespectful spread for the squad from Bloomington.

Now, I’m not saying the Hoosiers will win. They have a gigantic uphill battle on their hands this Saturday against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are loaded with talent all over the field, and they 100% should be favored against the Hoosiers.

However, Indiana isn’t a joke at all. They’re without a doubt one of the best teams in America, and Michael Penix Jr. is the real deal. Whenever you have a great quarterback in college football, all outcomes are on the table.

We’ll see what happens, but I see no situation where OSU wins by three or more touchdowns. I think it’s going to be a very fun dogfight.

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox this Saturday.