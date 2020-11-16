Ole Miss Vs. Texas A&M Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Ole Miss won’t play Texas A&M as scheduled this upcoming Saturday.

The SEC announced Monday morning that the game between the Rebels and Aggies is postponed because of “the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M FB program.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the second straight game the Aggies have had postponed.

NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Nov. 21 is postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 16, 2020

The SEC continues to burn thanks to coronavirus, and there’s a real chance this won’t be the last game that gets postponed.

I really don’t know what the solution is here, but the SEC needs to figure it out sooner than later. Time is running out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Also, the Aggies have now had two games get pushed back. If they don’t ever get made up, then the Aggies could be in big trouble when it comes to making the playoff.

They already have a loss, and they’ll have no shot of getting in over an undefeated team that played fewer games at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball)

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the SEC’s troubles.