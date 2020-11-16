Restaurant Fined $2,000 Because Patrons Weren’t Wearing Masks Or Sitting Down To Drink

A restaurant and bar in downtown Washington, D.C., was issued two $1,000 fines due to patrons violating coronavirus regulations, WTOP News reported Sunday.

Harry’s Restaurant was issued two fines after city officials observed multiple violations, including guests who weren’t wearing masks and a table with more than six diners, WTOP reported. Supporters of President Donald Trump who were in town for the “Millions MAGA March” over the weekend gathered at the restaurant where few wore masks or practiced social distancing, the Washingtonian reported.

The first $1,000 fine was issued on Friday, Nov. 13, for “several observed Phase Two violations including patrons without facial coverings, patrons standing while consuming alcohol, and insufficient table spacing,” the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) said, WTOP reported.

Trump supporter hangout Harry’s Bar was fined $1,000 for hosting maskless crowds the night before the Million MAGA Marchhttps://t.co/RQCIAtrpny — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) November 15, 2020

A second $1,000 fine was issued on Saturday, Nov. 14, for “patrons without facial coverings and more than six (6) patrons being seated at a table,” according to the ABRA, WTOP reported. (RELATED: DC Mayor Traveled To ‘High Risk’ Delaware For Biden Victory Speech Despite Her Own Mandate)

Officials previously issued two verbal and written warnings for similar violations to the restaurant last month, WTOP reported. Harry’s was given a “verbal and written warning for similar Phase Two violations,” on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, according to ABRA.

Harry’s Restaurant did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

