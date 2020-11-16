REVIEW: Season 1 Of ‘Alex Rider’ Is Outstanding

Season one of “Alex Rider” is awesome.

As you all know, I was super pumped when the show hit Amazon Prime last Friday through IMDB TV. I fired up a few episodes early Friday morning, and crushed season one this past weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The series is based on the incredibly popular book series from Anthony Horowitz about a teenage recruited by British Intelligence after the murder of his uncle.

There was a movie made back in 2006, and it wasn’t very good at all. For that reason, I was a bit nervous about the TV series.

Would it be a serious adaption aimed at an adult audience or would it embrace some childish aspects like the failed 2006 film? Luckily, the series 100% goes the direction of the first option.

From the first episode through the closing moments, it was a hell of a show. It was dark, intriguing, I loved the pacing, the acting was great and there was some outstanding action scenes.

Without giving too much away, there is a raid scene towards the end of season one, and it was incredibly well done.

We also know “Alex Rider” has already been renewed for a second season. So, there’s no reason to not get invested.

If you’re looking for something fun and interesting to watch, I can’t recommend “Alex Rider” enough.