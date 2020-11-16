REPORT: Scooter Braun Just Sold Taylor Swift’s Master Rights For Over $300 Million

Entertainment mogul Scooter Braun has reportedly sold Taylor Swift’s masters for over $300 million.

Braun first acquired Swift’s masters after purchasing Big Machine Label Group through Ithaca Holdings LLC, according to a report published Monday by Variety. Now, Braun has sold the rights to Swift’s first six albums, all except for “Lover” and “Folklore,” for upwards of $300 million. The deal reportedly closed sometime in the last two weeks.

Scooter Braun Sells Taylor Swift’s Big Machine Masters for Big Pay Day https://t.co/r5m2pERkNj — Variety (@Variety) November 16, 2020

Swift has been free to re-record her masters at the beginning of November. She revealed she intended to do so back in 2019. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Can Now Officially Re-Record Her Masters)

“Yeah, that’s true and it’s something that I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” at the time. “I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that.”

This was such a big deal when the news that Braun owned the masters broke. Swift herself called it the “worst case scenario” at the time. However, now it seems like the masters aren’t even important to Braun. Why didn’t Swift just buy them from Braun back then? Seems like he was willing to sell them.

It doesn’t really matter anymore since she can just re-record now. I just want to know why she made such a big deal about it.