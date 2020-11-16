Defund The Police Movement Helped President Trump In Border Counties, Sheriff Bill Waybourn Says

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about President Donald Trump’s growing support in border counties in Texas, his thoughts on Texas almost flipping blue and more.

Trump saw an increase in support from border counties in Texas in the presidential election. Notably, he won nearly 53 percent of the vote from Zapata County, which Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

“I think that when you start talking about defunding the police,” Waybourn said, “going to mob rule and leaving the rule of law that those people are going to move over and vote in a conservative manner just like they did.”

Waybourn also talked about the impact he believes President-elect Joe Biden will have on the border wall and immigration. (RELATED: DACA, Deportations And Travel Bans — Biden’s Immigration Plan Is A Reported Total Overhaul Of The Trump Administration’s Reforms)

“He said he would stop deportations and he wanted Medicare for All,” he said. “That is an incredible invitation to try to get into the United States.”

Waybourn discussed more about Biden’s immigration plans, his own reelection and more.

WATCH:

