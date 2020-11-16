‘That’ll Fail Inside Of A Year,’ Howard Stern Says Of Rumors About A Trump News Network

Howard Stern did not hold back when he responded to rumors about President Donald Trump possibly starting up his own news network when his presidency his over.

“The president all weekend was busy tweeting about Fox News,” the SiriusXM radio host shared Monday, per the New York Daily News. “He’s mad at them because they actually had some reality over there and now he’s talking about… the OANN network, which I’ve never seen, actually.” (RELATED: Howard Stern To Trump: ‘Get The F–k Out,’ Let Pence Take Over)

“I don’t know how you get it,” he added, before asking his co-hostRobin Quivers if she was familiar with the network. (RELATED: Trump Said If He’d Known He’d Run For President He ‘Wouldn’t Have Done’ Stern’s Show)

Quivers called the network a “doozy.”

Stern then said if Trump “thinks running the country is hard, wait till he has to run a news network.”

“That’ll fail inside of a year like all the other businesses,” he added. “This is just insanity what’s going on.”

At one point, the radio host said the president should “for once, do something good for the country. Calm down your f—ing loony hillbilly friends and tell them you lost the election and you’re going to help the transition,” per the Hill.

“These loonies who follow you are all worked up,” he added. “They think something was taken from them.”

It comes after the Trump campaign called out the network for election night coverage when Fox News called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden.

Since that time, Trump has encouraged his followers to check out other networks like OANN and Newsmax instead.

Try watching @OANN. Really GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

“Try watching OANN,” POTUS tweeted Monday. “Really GREAT!”

“This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings,” he added in a tweet Sunday commenting on a post about how Fox was just like CNN.

Trump continued, “They are abysmal having @alfredenewman1 (Mayor Pete of Indiana’s most unsuccessful city, by far!) on more than Republicans. Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others!”