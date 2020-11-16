Las Vegas Man Who Allegedly Sacrificed Chickens, Practiced Witchcraft Arrested For Running Illegal Brothel

A Las Vegas man who allegedly sacrificed animals and practiced witchcraft at a brothel he helped run has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking, according to local media reports.

48-year-old Said Rodriguez-Rodriguez, reportedly known to some as “The Godfather,” was arrested in October and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of adults, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The women who worked at the brothel reportedly said that Rodriguez-Rodriguez sacrificed chickens and doves and then smeared their blood on the walls of the residence that housed the brothel, per the Review-Journal. (RELATED: Bridgeton, North Carolina, Witch Leader Claims Discrimination In Lottery Ticket Incident)

Police also noted the residence contained a “shrine” that appeared to be covered in blood, the Review-Journal reported. One of the women who worked there alleged that Rodriguez-Rodriguez also performed “brujeria,” which is known throughout Latin America as witchcraft. The woman told police she began working at the facility after losing her job in March, and was lured in under the false pretense that she would simply be working as a masseuse, according to the Review-Journal.

Officers were investigating a possible brothel for nearly six months. https://t.co/XUxWHzogur — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) November 15, 2020

Rodriguez-Rodriguez apparently admitted to the animal sacrifices but denied placing curses on or otherwise threatening the girls who worked there, which they alleged, per the Review-Journal. A warrant is also out for the arrest of Jazmin Russo-Martinez, who allegedly ran the operations in the house, according to police. (RELATED: Epstein Attorney Had Prior Relationship With Prosecutor Who Helped Negotiate Sweetheart Deal: REPORT)

Russo-Martinez reportedly told the women working there that she could communicate with the dead and that past girls who had quit working at the house had been cursed and “disappeared,” one of the women apparently told police. Russo-Martinez has not yet been arrested while Rodriguez-Rodriguez is currently being held without bail, the Review-Journal reported.