College Professor Reportedly Resigns Over Social Media Post Labeling Biden Supporters ‘Anti-Christian’

A professor at a private Virginia college who reportedly labeled President-elect Joe Biden’s voters as “anti-American” and “anti-Christian” resigned Monday.

Paul Ewell, who had already resigned from his post as dean of Virginia Wesleyan University’s Global Campus, vacated his position as a professor of management, business and economics at the university, NBC reported. (RELATED: Jerry Falwell Jr. Reportedly Suing Liberty University After Resigning Amid Sex Scandal)

“Last week, Dr. Paul Ewell resigned as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus,” the univeristy announced in a Monday statement. “Today, the University accepted his resignation as Professor of Management, Business and Economics.”

Ewell reportedly posted that he did not want a social media connection with anyone who voted for Biden, according to NBC.

“If you were ignorant anti-American, and anti-Christian enough to vote for Biden, I really don’t want to be your social friend on social media,” Ewell reportedly wrote in a now deleted post, per NBC.

Ewell previously told NBC affiliate WAVY-TV that he was sorry for the post, which he had written in anger.

“I have many Democrat friends and I want to apologize for saying that I didn’t want to be friends with them and for calling them names,” he told the station. “I am genuinely sorry for letting my anger get the best of me.”

The university said in a Nov. 6 Facebook post that Ewell’s comments did not reflect the school’s views and values, the report added.

“The University is aware of a recent comment made on social media by a member of the campus community,” the statement read.

“These views and opinions are expressly the individual’s own. Civic engagement and religious freedom are at the core of the University’s values, and we remain an inclusive and caring community that empowers meaningful relationships through listening, understanding, and communication,” the statement continued.