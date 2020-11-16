Wisconsin Beating Michigan Peaks With An Average Of Nearly 5 Million Viewers On ABC

Wisconsin mauling Michigan 49-11 Saturday night put up some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Badgers and Wolverines peaked with an average of nearly five million viewers on ABC as Wisconsin made easy work of Jim Harbaugh and his squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all that the game put up very respectable numbers. With how many games were canceled last weekend, there weren’t a ton of viewing options.

Wisconsin and Michigan are two of the most prestigious teams in America, and they both demand major attention.

That’s especially true when the game is played under the lights in primetime.

Plus, Harbaugh seems to be coaching for his job, and everyone wants to find out how this train wreck of a tenure with the Wolverines will end.

Seeing as how Graham Mertz, the running backs and the rest of Wisconsin’s team dominated Michigan, I wouldn’t say things look great for Harbaugh.

It was a great game, and I’m glad so many people were able to watch us beating the brakes off of the Wolverines! You love to see it!