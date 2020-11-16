Wisconsin Is Favored By 7.5 Points Over Northwestern

Wisconsin is favored by a substantial amount against Northwestern.

The Badgers and Wildcats will meet Saturday in a matchup of ranked Big 10 teams, and DraftKings has the line at -7.5 in favor of Wisconsin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game is set to kick at 3:30 EST on ABC in Evanston.

How do I feel about the spread being -7.5 for Wisconsin? It’s a bit of an interesting question. Historically speaking, Evanston has been a tough place for the Badgers to play.

I honestly have no idea why. On paper, you wouldn’t think we’d really struggle to play against the Wildcats, but they’re always a gigantic thorn in our side.

There’s no doubt at all that Pat Fitzgerald is one of the best coaches in America, and he’s found his quarterback in Peyton Ramsey.

Northwestern is sitting at 4-0, is ranked 19th and they’re a legit squad. So, that gives me a bit of hesitation.

At the same time, we’re Wisconsin, and we’re coming off a monster win against Michigan. Our momentum is rolling!

I’ll have my full preview later in the week. In the meantime, I’ll sit and percolate on this line with my thoughts. No matter what, I’m excited!