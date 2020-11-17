50 Cent Says He Never Supported Trump After Chelsea Handler Jokes She ‘Might Be Willing To Go For Another Spin’ With The Rapper

Rapper 50 Cent confirmed he never actually supported President Donald Trump at all.

50 Cent originally seemed to encourage voters to vote for Trump in the 2020 election after he posted President-Elect Joe Biden’s potential tax plan on his Instagram. However, in an interview with Extra published Monday, he claimed he never supported Trump.

.@50cent breaks down what *really* happened when he made headlines before the election. https://t.co/FMPA2nEkbJ — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 17, 2020

“I turned down a million dollars to go to the inauguration [in 2017] — why would I just switch gears now?” 50 Cent told the outlet.

50 Cent also hinted that part of ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler’s plea for him to change his mind, might have swayed him. Handler joked on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show that she “might be willing to go for another spin” if 50 Cent changed his vote. (RELATED: ‘I Never Liked Him’: 50 Cent Seemingly Retracts Endorsement Of President Donald Trump)

“That part where she says ‘if he decided to not support Donald Trump, maybe I give him another round’ might have been more influential than that part,” 50 Cent told the outlet.

The rapper also seemingly warned Lil Wayne there would be repercussions after the rapper shared a photo of himself with Trump on Twitter in the days leading up to the election.

“oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE,” 50 Cent tweeted.

If you were unsure about 50 Cent’s thoughts on Trump, I guess he’s made it clear now.