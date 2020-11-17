Antonio Brown Accused Of Throwing A Bike At A Security Guard Shack And ‘Angrily Destroying A Surveillance Camera’

Antonio Brown is back in the news for an alleged altercation with a security guard.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, Brown has been accused of getting into an altercation with a security guard at a gated community in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown is accused of throwing a bike at a security shack and “angrily destroying a surveillance camera” after he had to come down to the entrance gate to let a guest in.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is accused of telling the guard, “Why are you wasting my f**king time, you need to let my guest through the f**king gate.”

UPDATED: In new statement, spokeswoman for Antonio Brown says “he regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA.” Per police, he destroyed an HOA surveillance camera and threw a bicycle at the guard shack last month https://t.co/uqvOd2XnpQ — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) November 16, 2020

The statement also says: “However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.’’ — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) November 16, 2020

The alleged incident took place October 15, which was before Brown’s return to the NFL, and the HOA president didn’t press charges out of fear that he might “retaliate” against her workers, according to the same report.

The Bucs released a statement Monday night letting people know they’re aware of the situation, and that Brown “has met all the expectations we have in place.”

Bucs Statement Regarding Antonio Brown: “We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing. When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

It’s a new day, but it’s the same story with Antonio Brown! The man always finds himself in the news, and it’s rarely for positive things.

Obviously, he’s not facing charges and has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Having said that, if he really flipped out over having to escort a guest past a security gate, then it’s just the latest sign that you don’t want him in your locker room.

Imagine being a grown man and getting upset about HOA rules that you agreed to. It’s truly a mind-boggling situation.

I doubt the NFL will do anything about this, but it’s just the latest example of Brown allegedly being a distraction.