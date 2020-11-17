What Is The Best Restaurant In Big 10 Country?

The Big Ten Network asked a great question the other day on Twitter.

The B1G’s television network tweeted a map of different restaurants and asked, “Which regional favorite in B1G Country is the best?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Happy National Fast Food Day! ???? Which regional favorite in B1G Country is the best? ???? pic.twitter.com/STYYY3Tubc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 16, 2020

Let me go ahead and end this debate before it even gets started. There’s only one correct answer to this question and the answer is Culver’s.

Everything else is garbage compared to Culver’s, and that’s not up for discussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culver’s (@culvers)

I’ve made it my goal in life to get as many people to Culver’s as possible. Everyone is super protective of their regional food, and I get it.

That’s why I don’t bat an eye when people from the south and the coastal elites refuse to believe it’s the best food ever.

Ultimately, they always try it and they always love it.

The verdict is in, folks: WAY better than In-N-Out, according to @RichieMcGinniss. Downside? Richie needs a beer. pic.twitter.com/zxQGoLgiLC — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 25, 2020

I can’t tell you how many different people in positions of power in America have found themselves at a Culver’s and then texted me to let me know.

You know how many people have ever texted me that they hate a ButterBurger? Zero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Culver’s (@culvers)

Even Darren Rovell agrees with me on this one, folks! That’s how you know it’s for real!

I know my team is playing Wisconsin this week, but the best brand on this menu is Culver’s. https://t.co/zaiuwIyjBu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 17, 2020

Do yourself a favor and check out Culver’s immediately. There’s no close second.