‘Big Sky’ Premieres Tuesday Night On ABC

The day of the “Big Sky” premiere has arrived!

The brand new show with Ryan Phillippe is being amped up and hyped up all over the internet and TV the past several weeks, and it’s finally time to find out what it’s all about. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the series, according to the network, is as follows:

Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

It’s not a secret that I’m a huge mystery junkie. Nothing gets me going like a great mystery, especially if it’s dark and sinister.

While “Big Sky” doesn’t look particularly sinister, it does look like it’s a darker mystery. At least, it looks like it’ll be dark for broadcast television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

I don’t think anyone is expecting “Big Sky” to go full-on “True Detective” when it premieres Tuesday night. There’s no way ABC lets that happen.

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be damn good. As long as the pacing is great, they mystery elements are fresh and the show keeps us guessing, then fans will be interested.

Plus, I used to live in Montana. So, I automatically have a soft spot for anything related to the state in my heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Sky (@bigskyabc)

You can check it out at 10:00 EST on ABC. I have very high expectations.