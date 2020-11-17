Dem Rep Bill Pascrell Calls For Investigation Of Members Of The Trump Administration For ‘Innumerable Crimes Against The United States’

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell called for an investigation of members of the Trump administration for what he claims are “innumerable crimes against the United States,” according to a Tuesday press release.

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell said in the press release. “He has endangered our national security. He ripped families apart. He poisoned the Census. He has personally profited from his office. He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy. He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives. He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.” (RELATED: ‘We Have A List’: Pundits And Democrats Plan To Hold Trump Supporters Accountable)

INBOX: Sitting Democratic member of Congress calls for “widespread investigation and prosecution” of members of the outgoing Trump administration for “innumerable crimes against the United States.” pic.twitter.com/aKvtoiQtfo — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) November 17, 2020

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” the statement continued. “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution. Importantly, any further abuse of the sacred pardon power to shield criminals would itself be obstruction of justice, and any self-pardons would be illegal.”

“Failure to hold financial and political wrongdoing accountable in the past has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors,” Pascrell added. “A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens criminality by our national leaders and continues America down the path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability.”

The New Jersey representative has demanded probes into the Trump administration in the past.

Earlier this month, Pascrell announced that the U.S. Office of the Special Counsel had opened an investigation after the New Jersey representative claimed that the Trump campaign violated the Hatch Act by using the White House as an Election Day command center. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Suggests ‘Trump Sycophants’ Should Be Held Accountable ‘In The Future’)

“Reports suggest that Donald Trump is using space inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building as a campaign ‘war room’,” Pascrell wrote in a November 5 letter. “Additionally, Mr. Trump is expected to be briefed in the White House residence and the Oval Office throughout the day by campaign officials. These actions put executive branch officials at risk of blatant violations of the law, including the Hatch Act.”

The White House denied Pascrell’s allegations.

“Both the activity of Administration officials, as well as any political activity undertaken by members of the Administration, are conducted in compliance with the Hatch Act,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said.