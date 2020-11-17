‘Dreamland’ With Margot Robbie Is Now Available On Streaming

“Dreamland” is finally out on streaming.

The highly-anticipated movie with Margot Robbie was released in very few theaters this past Friday, and it’s now available for rental as of Tuesday morning.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A teen bounty hunter is torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber hiding in his small town during the Great Depression.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I’ve been saying since the first time I saw the trailer, I’m very excited to see what we get in “Dreamland.” The cast is absolutely stacked, it’s a period piece, it gives a strong Bonnie and Clyde vibe and the film looks like it will force the audience to confront some moral questions.

You add all that stuff up, and I’m 100% in.

It’s been a little bit since I found myself super amped for a movie. The last one I really got up for was “Tenet,” which was outstanding.

Unfortunately, seeing a movie in a theater where I live isn’t really an option. That means I’ll have to settle for renting “Dreamland” at home.

Make sure to check back for my full review once I check it out. I’m honestly incredibly amped, and I don’t care if that makes me a nerd.