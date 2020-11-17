Ellen DeGeneres Finds Way To Scare Sarah Paulson Via Video And It’s Can’t-Miss

Ellen DeGeneres didn’t let the fact that Sarah Paulson wasn’t in studio with her stop her from scaring the living daylights out of the actress as she has done numerous times before.

It happened on Tuesday, when the 45-year-old actress appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video to discuss her upcoming projects and talk about a video she made while dropping off her ballot ahead of the election. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

In the caption next to Ellen‘s post on Instagram she wrote simply, “You didn’t think I was going to miss out on scaring @mssarahcatharinepaulson, did you? #waitforit.” (RELATED: Mariah Carey Talks About ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Pregnancy Interview On Ellen DeGeneres Show)

WATCH:

In the clip, we see the “American Horror Story” star watching her clip she made with her pet while voting when all of the sudden a scary clown shows up on the screen.

At the end, Paulson wanted to know how she could leave the meeting with Ellen.

Some of DeGeneres greatest moments on the show have been when the host scares the hell out of her superstar guests. One of the star’s that truly seems overwhelmed by it happens to be Paulson.

Check out this clip of when the “Oceans 8” star got scared to death when a clown jumped out at her on stage during her appearance on the show back in 2017.

WATCH:

She ends up on the floor under the table. Apparently, she really doesn’t like being scared. Good times.