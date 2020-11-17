Get Early Black Friday Savings On These Must-Have Kitchen Gadgets

From speedy cooking times to calorie-conscious cooking methods, kitchen gadgets like these air fryers, grills, and pressure cookers make slaving in the kitchen enjoyable again. With pre-Black Friday price tags like these, your holiday gifting just got a lot easier — even if that means snagging an item or two for yourself.

If you want to get 15% off, sitewide, be sure to enter the coupon code SAVE15NOV at check-out!

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker – $76.49

Choose from 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs and enjoy delicious stews, roasted meats, soups, cakes, sauces, rice, and even homemade yogurt! You can even cook two meals at the same time thanks to the included stainless steel steamer basket and big inner cooking pot.

Betty Crocker Brownie & Snack Factory Maker – $21.24

Make everyone in the family their own personalized brownie, blondie, or whatever delicious cake you want with this unique baking gadget. With its temperature-ready light and nonstick plate, baking’s never been easier.

Curtis Stone Sous Vide Cooker & Beverage Chiller – $67.99

Never overcook your food again with this method professional chefs use to cook seafood, poultry, beef, and more to perfection. It even helps keep you drinks chilled by creating its own ice bath.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 4.6QT Stainless Electric Air Fryer – $76.49

Boasting Rapid Air Technology, this high-end air fryer can roast, toast, grill, bake, and even dehydrate your favorite foods. And since it requires little to no oil, you can cook delicious low-calorie meals without sacrificing taste.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 11.6QT Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $106.24

From its easy-to-use touch display to its eight dynamic cooking presets, this compact yet powerful gadget can cook just about anything — even an entire rotisserie chicken! It even comes with 50 step-by-step recipes to give you some seriously mouth-watering dinner ideas.

GoWISE USA® 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $127.49

With a whopping 15 cooking presets, you can roast an entire chicken, pork tenderloin, kebabs, and more with a mere click of a button, taking all the tedious guesswork out of cooking. It can even serve as a dehydrator!

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 8.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker – $118.99

This incredibly versatile kitchen appliance serves as a pressure cooker, a rice cooker, an egg maker, a sauté pan, a yogurt maker, and more! And since it promises to cook meat up to 70% faster, prepping meals for the family is easier than ever.

GoWISE USA® 8-in-1 Programmable 9.5QT Ovate Pressure Cooker – $135.99

This thing may look like your typical slow cooker, but it can also serve as a fantastic pressure cooker capable of cooking large roasts and even a whole chicken. And thanks to its oval shape and 9.5-quart interior, you can whip up meals the entire family can enjoy in just one go.

GoWISE USA® 11-in-1 Programmable 12.7QT Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven – $135.99

With its incredible 12.7-quart capacity, multi-level racks, and easy-to-use controls, cooking delicious meals is more convenient than ever before. It even includes 11 easy cooking presets and a book packed with 50 recipes to try.

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer – $118.99

This air fryer’s single basket design and rapid air circulation system lets you cook large amounts of food without extra oil and butter, cutting calories significantly. Plus, its FDA-compliant ceramic non-stick coating makes it a total breeze to clean.

Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker – $169.99

Capable of cooking food at just the right temperatures and keeping ingredients chilled just as efficiently as a refrigerator, this is a cooking tool you definitely want to experience for yourself. It even comes with an assistant chef app to help you cook mouth-watering meals like a pro.

Granite Stone 12-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker – $76.49

Whipping up delicious yet healthy meals is easy with this pressure cooker that can stew, steam, boil, sauté, and so much more. Plus, its interior is triple-layer coated in granite stone diamond coating, meaning it’s non-stick and non-toxic!

Gourmia® GPC965 6-Qt Pressure Cooker with Auto Release – $84.99

Whip up meals is 70% less time with this premium pressure cooker with SpeedSense and Secure Lock Technology. And thanks to its 13 different cooking modes, you can slow cook, sauté, steam, and more to your heart’s content.

Gourmia® GTF7350 6-in-1 Multi-Function Stainless Steel Air Fryer Oven – $76.49

Indulge in chicken wings, fries, and more without the guilt thanks to this air fryer that never requires you to add extra oil or butter to your dishes. And thanks to its express heat system, you can cook your favorite dishes in 30% less time.

Gourmia® GPC419 4-Qt SmartPot Digital Multi-Function Pressure Cooker – $59.49

With 15 cooking presets, SpeedSense technology, and a 10-level safety system, this will easily become your favorite go-to kitchen gadget. Plus, it cooks meals up to 70% faster while ensuring all those delicious flavors stay intact.

Curtis Stone Dura-Electric 22L Air Fryer Oven (Refurbished) – $127.49

Capable of cooking a 12-inch pizza, this multi-functional air fryer oven can bake, broil, toast, air fry, dehydrate, and more — it can even cook up to four pounds of chicken to perfection!

Marinade Express Pro™: Tabletop Marinade Machine – $169.99

This unique tool brings flavor back to your meals by raising the food’s internal temperatures, reducing cooking times, and improving tenderness. It’s also capable of removing 99.5% of bacteria, unwanted chemicals, and preservatives.

Party Grill®: Raclette Tabletop Grill – $59.49

Taking communal dining to the next level, this tabletop grill lets your dinner guests cook different meats, veggies, and more, all together, making meals more memorable than ever. From more formal dining room table scenarios to casual indoor tailgates, this grill is always a conversation starter.

Otto Lite: Professional 1,500°F Steak Grill – $594.15

With Dual OverFire™ burners capable of reaching 1500°F in just three minutes and Radiant Technology that sears steaks to perfection, this grill makes going to overpriced steakhouses a thing of the past. You can even cook fish and pizza in this thing!

Firepod: Portable Multi-Functional Pizza Oven – $297.49

Whether it’s burger patties, eggs and bacon, or even pizza, this portable oven can do it all! Providing efficient, instant heat with its stainless steel burner, backyard barbeques, tailgates, camping trips are about to get a lot tastier.

Deen Family 6QT 2-in-1 Multi-Cooker & Grill – $80.74

One of the most versatile cookers on the market, this appliance serves as an oven, a grill, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, and more. Plus, its timer and temperature settings are super easy to use and its non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze.

Paula Deen 15″ Electric Skillet with Glass Basting Lid – $55.24

Not only does can this skillet cook large enough meals to feed the entire family, but it also boasts a game-changing basting knob that slowly drips and infuses wine, broth, beer, and other liquids with your food.

Ronco® Pizza & More™ Oven (Stainless Steel/Black) – $38.24

Great for at-home tailgates, parties, or a family of hungry tummies, this multi-functional oven can cook pizzas, wings, meatballs, and even s’mores! Its dual heating elements cook food in 40% of the time and boasts a rotating design that ensures everything gets cooked perfectly.

Blazing Bull Portable Infrared Grill – $1062.50

This revolutionary portable infrared barbecue grill uses the same technique high-end steakhouses use to cook quality cuts right at home. It’s also designed to heighten the flavors in your chicken wings, fish, hamburgers, and pizza quickly and efficiently.

GoSun Chill Solar Cooler – $639.75

With easy touch-screen temperature controls, a whopping 14-hour runtime, and the fact that it doesn’t need ice, this solar cooler is unlike anything you’ve ever used before. It even comes with a 144Wh PowerBank+ so you can charge your devices and the cooler if need be.

GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven – $98.60

Great for camping trips, beach excursions, and more, this two-pound portable oven uses the sun’s rays to deliver serious heating power. You can bake, roast, steam, and boil delicious meals in just 20 to 30 minutes from anywhere!

Dutton Gas Infrared Grill – $271.15

Capable of firing up to 1,500°F in mere minutes, this versatile grill can cook fish, burgers, lamb, and even pizza to perfection. And with its super lightweight build and easy-to-clean interior, the gadget is ideal for camping trips, backyard barbeques, and more.

Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer – $93.49

Featured on Good Morning America, Inc. 500, Men’s Health, Business Insider, and more, this user-friendly air fryer is changing the way people cook their favorite family meals. From its 360° stainless steel design and LCD screen to its 6.8 quartz size and eight cooking presets, what’s not to love about this thing?

10-in-1 Large Digital Air Fryer Convection Oven – $126.55

This digital multi-functional oven couldn’t be more versatile since it cooks with advanced circulation technology that targets food and provides serious heating power. From its 24-quart interior to its 10 preset smart programs, there’s not much this device can’t cook.

