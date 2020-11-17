Hailey Bieber Responds To Whether Justin Was Dating Selena Gomez WhenThey Got Back Together

Hailey Bieber shut down any further speculation that Justin Bieber was dating both Selena Gomez and her at the same time.

“Contrary to popular belief, he [Justin] had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out,” the 23-year-old supermodel shared during her appearance on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” she added, while reportedly admitting that things did move fast between the two when they reconnected in 2018 and got engaged soon after. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that. Everybody was kind of, like, ‘Hey, did you get married?'” the model continued. (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

As previously reported, Justin was dating Gomez again in late 2017 and up until spring 2018 when reports surfaced that they were over.

Not long after, he was reportedly back with Hailey who he had dated off and on for several years. In July 2018, the couple made headlines with reports that the “Baby” hitmaker had proposed to her.

The two then made headlines in September of that year that they had secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse. One year later, the happy couple said their “I do’s,” once again, this time surrounded by family and friends.