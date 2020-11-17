Isiah Thomas Found Out Michael Jordan Didn’t Like Him By Watching ‘The Last Dance’

Isiah Thomas apparently learned about Michael Jordan’s feelings towards him very recently.

According to Hoop Central, Thomas said during an interview with Shannon Sharpe that he found out about Jordan’s feelings from watching the hit documentary on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Until I watched ‘The Last Dance,’ I didn’t realize he (Michael Jordan) felt the way he felt about me,” Thomas explained to Sharpe, according to Hoop Central.

Isiah Thomas after watching the “Last Dance”; “Until I watched the Last Dance, I didn’t realize he (Michael Jordan) felt the way he felt about me.” (via @ClubShayShay) pic.twitter.com/WExhpUq7A9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2020

As anyone who watched “The Last Dance” or followed basketball when Thomas was playing, Jordan wasn’t a fan of the Pistons star at all.

In fact, Jordan is believed to be the main reason that Thomas didn’t play on the Dream Team, but the six-time NBA champion with the Bulls has denied he kept him off the team.

I’m sorry, but Thomas is just delusional if he found out about Jordan’s feelings for the first time back in April when “The Last Dance” aired.

That is next level delusion. People have been talking about Jordan’s feelings towards Thomas for the better part of 30 years.

Was he living in isolation with no contact with the outside world? Did Thomas not ever hear the whispers of why he was kept off of the Dream Team?

I simply refuse to believe that he just found out about Jordan’s beef in 2020.

As I’ve said many times, if you haven’t watched “The Last Dance,” you 100% have to. It’s outstanding, and probably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

You can catch every single episode on Netflix!

