Mike Greenberg Says He’s Losing Sleep Over The Wisconsin/Northwestern Game

ESPN star Mike Greenberg is very nervous about the Northwestern Wildcats playing Wisconsin this weekend.

Northwestern, which is where Greenberg went to school, is currently 4-0, and the game against the 2-0 Badgers is viewed by many as the B1G West title game. It’s not an understatement to say this is the biggest regular season Northwestern game in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What type of impact is that having on Greenberg’s mental health? He’s waking up at night because he’s so nervous. You can listen to him break it down.

First off, I appreciate Greenberg’s honesty. There’s nothing I love more than a football fan who is open about being obsessed with the game and thinking about the action all the time.

I’m the exact same way. Hell, I have a 30 minute video playlist I watch before every Wisconsin game to hype me up.

So, I understand where Greenberg is coming from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Having said that, Northwestern is almost certainly going to end up getting smoked in this game. It might not end up being close at all.

Obviously, I’m an absurdly biased guy. I don’t even try to hide it. I will always ride with the Badgers above all else.

I prepare for war when we take the field.

RAPID REACTION: I told everyone Wisconsin would kill Michigan and end Jim Harbaugh’s career. They laughed. Nobody is laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/3Oyoh1yZ7C — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2020

Let’s hope my prediction that this one doesn’t turn out to be close is accurate. It kicks at 3:30 EST on ABC!