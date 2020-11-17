Notre Dame Beating Boston College Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Notre Dame beating Boston College 45-31 this past Saturday put up some monster TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the highly-anticipated game between the Fighting Irish and the Eagles averaged 5.143 million viewers on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That was enough to make it the most-watched game of the weekend. Wisconsin throttling Michigan was the second most-watched game of last weekend.

As I always say, you know America is rolling whenever the college football TV ratings are through the roof. That’s just a fact.

There was also a little bit of extra intrigue surrounding ND’s game against Boston College. Coming off a monster win over Clemson, the Fighting Irish had to play a very tough BC team.

Naturally, a situation like that unfolding generally has upset alert written all over it, and millions tuned in to find out if that would happen.

Well, Notre Dame took care of business, secured another win and took one more step towards a spot in the playoff.

It was a great weekend of football, and I hope you all enjoyed watching as much as I did!