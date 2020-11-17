Obama Releases Playlist Including Eminem, Stevie Wonder And More Ahead Of New Memoir

Barack Obama definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when he released his playlist including Eminem, Stevie Wonder and more ahead of the release of his latest memoir.

"Throughout our time in the White House, Michelle and I invited artists like Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan to conduct afternoon workshops with young people before performing an evening show in the East Room," Obama captioned his post on Instagram, next to his playlist titled "A Promised Land" based of his new book by the same name. The post was noted by the Boston Globe.

"And there were all sorts of performances I'll always remember — like Beyoncé performing 'At Last' for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle in the East Room with, 'Michelle' and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of 'Times They Are a-Changin,' he added

The list included 20 songs that holds importance to Obama from his time as president of the United States. Some of the songs include, “The Weight” by Aretha Franklin, “Only in America” by Brooks [and] Dunn, “Lose Yourself” by Eminem and “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra.

