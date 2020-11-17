Ohio State vs. Indiana is the best college football game of the weekend.

While it might be hard to believe that Indiana is playing in the best game of the week, it’s true. Welcome to 2020, folks! It’s a wild time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The matchup between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes will decide the winner of the B1G East, and the winner will almost certainly end up in the conference title game.

How crazy is that? Number nine Indiana is playing in arguably their biggest game in program history, and they’ll be doing it against Justin Fields and the Buckeyes.

If that’s not enough to get you out of your seat and excited, then I have to question whether or not you’re a real college football fan.

It’s Michael Penix Jr. vs Justin Fields. It’s Ryan Day vs. Tom Allen. It’s a traditional powerhouse vs. a scorching hot Indiana team.

Everything about this game has me ready to run through a wall, and I don’t give a damn that OSU is favored by 21. That’s a laughable spread, and I have no doubt Indiana will keep it close.

So, for my game of the week, it’s Indiana vs. Ohio State. at 12:00 EST on Fox this Saturday.