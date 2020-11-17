REPORT: Crime Magazine Publisher Has His Car Set On Fire InAlleged Arson Attack

The publisher of a Glasgow crime magazine had his car set on fire Nov. 1, according to Press Gazette.

“I looked out the window and the whole backyard was ablaze,” James Cruickshank, the publisher, told Press Gazette. “It was just horrendous.”

Cruickshank said he heard popping noises outside and saw his car, right next to his house, on fire, Press Gazette reported.

“We were really lucky the house didn’t go on fire because the vehicle was parked close to the house. Everyone’s surprised the house never got a mark apart from smoke damage,” he said.

A second car also caught on fire nearby, which Police Scotland described as “willful,” according to the outlet.

Several individuals visited 30 shops that sell The Digger, Cruickshank’s magazine, in Glasgow and tried to intimidate them to stop selling it, Press Gazette reported. Only two agreed. (RELATED: ‘I Won’t Be Intimidated’: Lindsey Graham Ambushed By Two Women As He Arrived In DC)

“We know who went around the two shops who stopped selling it. That’s a really big gangster in Scotland because we were writing about him. Apparently he wasn’t aggressive but [with] these high-end gangsters, you just have to see them and you do what they want,” Cruickshank, who is installing CCTV and motion sensors in his home, told Press Gazette.