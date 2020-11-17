REPORT: James Harden Wants Off Of The Houston Rockets Because The Owner Is Pro-Donald Trump

Houston Rockets star James Harden reportedly wants a change of scenery because of owner Tilman Fertitta’s political beliefs.

Fertitta has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump in the past, and that's reportedly an issue for his star player.

According to Ric Bucher, Fertitta’s support for Trump is leading to a “revolt” within the organization. He said the following during a Tuesday appearance on “The Odd Couple”:

I’m hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction, and those two [Westbrook and Harden] are not the only ones to want out of Houston. Lesser players are of the same mind. There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I find this very difficult to believe, especially because Ferttita has gone against Trump when it comes to supporting NBA players protesting.

He fully supported players not playing and protesting!

Tilman Fertitta: “It’s a different generation. If you’re not a flexible person and you don’t see other people’s views, you’re not going to do well in this world today. And so I respect them. I stand by them. They’re my partners.” #Rockets #NBA pic.twitter.com/x3nZ4c4ndt — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 27, 2020

It makes no sense for Harden or anyone else to want off the Rockets after President Donald Trump lost the election to president-elect Joe Biden.

The game is over. Why would Harden want off now because of politics? It almost seems borderline impossible to believe.

Fertitta stood by the players in the NBA bubble, the election is over and the whole issue seems dead at this point.

I’m sure there are plenty of reasons why Harden might want to be traded. The owner of the team’s political views almost certainly aren’t one of them.