REPORT: The PAC-12 Wants To Delay The College Football Playoff

The PAC-12 reportedly wants to push back the College Football Playoff.

According to The Mercury News, the College Football Playoff management committee will talk about delaying the upcoming championship game during a Wednesday meeting at the request of PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Mercury News added that there doesn’t seem to be any indication at the moment that the playoff will be delayed. The title game is currently slated to be played January 11 and the semi-finals are scheduled for January 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College Football Playoff (@cfbplayoff)

At the end of the day, I’m for whatever works best. At the current moment, it doesn’t seem like we have to delay the playoff.

Yes, there are some problems, but it looks like we’ll squeeze everything in if things chill the hell out with coronavirus.

If things don’t get worse, then we keep the schedule as it is. If that means the PAC-12 gets iced out, then so be it. That’s what they get for waiting so long to start football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball)

However, things start rapidly getting worse and games all over the country are being postponed/canceled, then it quickly becomes a different conversation.

If that happens, then delaying the games a couple weeks might be the only option on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

No matter what, we need to make sure the games happen. How we get there is up for discussing. Making sure they happen has to be priority number one.