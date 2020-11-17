Santa Will Be 6 Feet Away From Kids Behind Plexiglass At Malls Due To COVID-19

A trip to see Santa Claus at the mall will look different than in the past with him being kept away from the kids behind a sheet of plexiglass due to the coronavirus.

The good news is kids can still go see jolly old Saint Nicholas to tell him what they are dreaming of for Christmas. But the bad news is there will be no sitting on Santa's lap and kids will be kept 6-feet away from him with plexiglass between them, according to TMZ in a piece published Tuesday.

The piece noted, that various safety precautions are being taken at malls across the United States for visiting St. Nick which includes kids keeping their distance, possibly wearing face masks and in come cases, kids might have to take a temperature check before getting to see the big man himself.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that Santa’s age and weight put him at high risk for severe illness, mall owners are going ahead with plans to bring him back this year.​ https://t.co/JAZkAWPejL — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) November 16, 2020

Kids will still able to get that treasured photo with Santa Claus, but it will be with the help of a transparent barrier between the child and St. Nick. And in some cases, the children might still need to wear a mask when they pose for a snapshot with Kris Kringle.