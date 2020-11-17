Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

After self-isolating earlier in the day following exposure to the virus, the Senate’s most senior Republican confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive and would be continuing to quarantine.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

Grassley is the second Republican senator to go into self-isolation within the last several days. Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Saturday that he had also been in contact with someone who later tested positive. Scott tested negative for the virus, but said he would be quarantining “out of an abundance of caution.”

After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID. I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020

The two senators did not attend a Tuesday vote that would decide whether to advance the confirmation of Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Senate Republicans did not secure enough votes, as three Republicans said they would not support Shelton, and Scott and Grassley were self-isolating, the Wall Street Journal reported. (RELATED: Fed Nominee’s Confirmation Could Be In Peril After GOP Senators Head Into Self-Isolation)