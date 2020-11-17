Survive Frigid Temperatures With These Killer Deals On Winter Essentials

From frigid temps to frosted car windows, winter never ceases to throw challenges your way. But lucky for you, we’ve found some must-have gizmos and gadgets to help make these chilly days a little more manageable. With hot deals like these, you’ll be feeling warmer in no time.

Saltnets Snow & Ice Melting Mat – $39.99

Completely safe and reusable, this doormat literally melts any snow that accumulates on it, preventing dangerous falls and sludgy messes. Plus, it’s free of toxic chemicals, posing no harm to your pets.

Magnetic Car Snowshield: 2-Pack – $16.14

Keep snow and ice from blocking your windshield with this handy cover. It even keeps the hot sun out of your car on warm summer days, making it useful to have all year round.

Heated Ice Scraper With Flashlight – $15.29

When you’re in a hurry, this heated scraper can get rid of pesky ice on your windshield in record time. Plus, it even has a flashlight for easy nighttime scraping and a squeegee to get rid of excess water.

Instant Reusable Handwarmers: 10-Pack – $15.29

Pop these little gel warmers in your pockets for instant hand warmth or in your back pockets to warm your seat. You can even reuse them after putting them in boiling water, reactivating their magic warming gel.

SUSTAIN Sport Heated Scarf – $68.84

Even when you’re far from home, this warming scarf feels like you’re getting a warm, toasty embrace every time you wear it. Simply charge it with any standard power bank and enjoy up to 3.5 hours of delicious heating power.

Classic Magnetic iceScreen™ – $21.24

Designed to withstand the nastiest of weather conditions, this cover protects your windshield from hard-to-scrape ice and snow. It even has anti-theft wings that are held tight by your car doors.

Insta Heater 600W Plug-In Wall Heater – $21.24

Free of unsightly wires or dangerous parts that are hot to the touch, this plug-in wall heater can instantly turn any chilly room into a toasty oasis. Simply plug it into any three-prong outlet and easily move it from room to room.

Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Space Heater – $135.96

A treat for the senses and the nasal passages, this oil infuser also serves as a moisturizing humidifier and space heater! Noise and smoke-free, this sleekly designed gadget is a must-have for cozy winter nights.

7V Heated Windblocker SL Gloves (Extra Small) – $114.74

Ditch those bulky mittens and opt for these stylish gloves that emit actual heat to those frigid fingers of yours. Powered by slim-lined battery packs, you can enjoy these gloves’ warming power for over 3 hours at a time.

Heated Unisex Gloves – $101.99

Keep those phalanges toasty warm with these breathable, high-tech weather-resistant gloves with multi-zone heat controls and seven hours of continuous run time. Compatible with most USB power banks, you can rely on these to provide warmth for your hands without infringing on your dexterity.

Heated Performance Soft Shell Jacket (Small) – $186.99

Complete with heated hand cuffs and soft-shell fabric with carbon fiber heating elements, this stylish jacket keeps you warm in the chilliest of conditions. You can even control heat levels in different areas, helping you to adapt to your surrounding weather conditions with incredible ease.

PRO 7V Heated Scarf – $89.24

Capable of providing you with over four hours of heat per charge, this heated scarf is a must-have during the cold winter months. Whether you’re walking your dog or commuting to work, this soft scarf made of 100% polyester micro-fleece is a game-changer.

3.7V Heated Daily Gloves (XXS/XS) – $107.94

Thanks to these heated gloves with Radiant Core Technology, you can continue doing your favorite outdoor activities without worrying about cold temps stiffening your hands. With multiple heating levels and extended cuffs for even extra warming power, you won’t want to live through another winter without these things.

Insulated Touchscreen Gloves – $18.66

These stretchy, super-soft gloves let you text and answer calls without ever letting your hands face the cold, frigid outdoor air. And thanks to their comfortable pre-curved fit, they’ll feel broken in the second you put them on.

Cold-Weather Leather Gloves (Black) – $29.74

These practical leather gloves upgrade any outfit, which is more than you can say about most winter gear out there. And with their faux-fur liner and rubber wrist accent, you never have to worry about your hands getting cold.

NoBendz Snow Shovel – $33.99

Thanks to its adjustable shaft and ergonomic handle, this shovel takes the sting out of shoveling snow. That’s because, with this shovel, you can stand completely upright, easing back and shoulder strain significantly.

Beanie Jam Bluetooth Knit Hat – $21.24

This may look like your run of the mill warm, stylish beanie, but it also lets you answer your phone or listen to your favorite playlists while you’re out and about. And with a wireless range of up to 23 feet, you’ll always stay connected.

Beanie Jam Faux Fur Lined Bluetooth – $21.24

Lined with faux fur and breathable as can be, this beanie is super comfortable to wear in the coldest months — and it also conveniently lets you answer your phone and rock out to your favorite tunes, hands-free.

Winter Touch 3-Finger Touchscreen Gloves – $12.74

Keep your hands warm while scrolling through Instagram thanks to these lightweight thermal gloves. And thanks to their silicone palm grip, you never have to put your phone down if you don’t want to.

Plug N’ Heat Personal Space Heater – $28.04

Boasting 360-degree rotation and a two-speed fan, this space heater can take out any chill in the air, and all you have to do is plug it into the wall. And thanks to its handy remote, you can control its settings without ever getting up off the couch.

Caldo Heated Jacket – $67.99

With its ultra-fine carbon fiber heating panels on the neck and collar along with heat-trapping insulation, this stylish puffer is an obvious must-have in your winter wardrobe. And it boasts a whopping eight hours of heating power per charge.

Serta Microfleece Electric Heated Warming Blanket – Gray – $93.49

Enjoy therapeutic full-body relief with adjustable heat settings and super-soft micro-fleece. You can even pop it in the washing machine — just remember to disconnect and remove the controllers first.

iPM Q9 1,000W Space Heater – $50.96

Designed to mimic the strength of a wood-burning fireplace, this free-standing space heater is a dream during the cold winter months. It even has an adjustable thermostat to ensure the room stays just the right temperature.

Cool-to-Touch Digi Heater – $29.74

No matter how big or small the room is, this little guy can pump out some serious heat! And thanks to its programmable timer and cool-to-the-touch exterior, this is one of the safest space heaters out there.

Electric Heated Cotton Vest – $47.59

Thanks to its Intelligent Heating Technology, this winter vest eases body aches and pains as it warms. Waterproof and easy to wash, this item is a must-have in your winter wardrobe.

Radiant Bluetooth-Enabled Heated Vest – $144.49

Thanks to its four-zone heating system, this vest lets you stream heat to targeted body parts for tailored warming at the touch of a button via Bluetooth. But just because it’s high-tech doesn’t mean it isn’t super stylish and comfortable.

Volt Heated Scarf – $55.24

With its patented Zero Layer Heat System and three-level controller, you can customize this heated scarf to fit your exact comfort level. Plus, its included power bank can also charge your phone when you’re in a bind.

Voltheat Gen IV Heated Slippers – $93.49

Easy to slide on and off, these battery-powered warming slippers keep your toes toasty and comfortable with adjustable heat and memory foam insoles. They also have durable EVA rubber outsoles so you can wear them out and about for three to seven hours at a time.

