Photos And Plot Details From Season 2, Episode 4 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Out

The plot details for episode four of season two of “The Mandalorian” have hit the web.

According to a tweet from Post Cred Pod, the plot of the fourth episode of the second season is, “The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Two photos were shared from the episode, an they show Cara Dune back in the action. She’s played by the outstanding Gina Carano.

#TheMandalorian “Chapter 12: The Siege” Official Synopsis: “The Mandalorian rejoins old allies for a new mission.” pic.twitter.com/6LCwxzvo2O — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) November 16, 2020

Obviously, that’s not a whole lot of information to go off of for the fourth episode of season two, but it’s enough to wet the whistle.

Dune is back in the mix, and I have no doubt that the action will be cranked up this Friday.

Also, if you’re not watching “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, then you’re missing out. What the hell is wrong with you if you’re not watching?

Do you hate “Star Wars” and great entertainment? Season one of “The Mandalorian” was excellent, and season two isn’t far behind three episodes in.

My biggest hope for season two is that we get more of Timothy Olyphant. He stole the show in the season two premiere, but we haven’t seen him since.

You can catch episode four of season two this Friday morning on Disney+. I’ll be on a plane, and that sounds like the perfect time to watch!