Wisconsin Vs. Minnesota Will Kick At 2:00 EST On BTN

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota won’t be played under the lights in primetime this season.

The Badgers announced Monday night that the November 28 game will kick at 2:00 EST and will be broadcast on BTN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is the longest-running rivalry is FBS football and it’s now been relegated to an afternoon kickoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

This probably shouldn’t annoy me, but it really does. It really does, and that’s probably not a good thing.

It just grinds me gears, and I get paid to tell the truth. I don’t get paid to sugarcoat things.

This is what happens when your main rival is a damn joke. Rivalry games should be played in primetime under the lights. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, Minnesota is so bad that a night game is off the table and ESPN, ABC and Fox don’t want to broadcast the massacre.

I’m actually upset right now that Minnesota isn’t any good because their pathetic team is now impacting our schedule.

Seriously, how sad is that? Even when I need Minnesota to be competent, the Gophers still can’t do it. It’s truly pathetic.

Thanks again, Minnesota! You’ve ruined our rivalry game before a single snap was played! I guess I simply should have known better. At the end of the day, I’m disappointed in myself for actually thinking Minnesota could get something done.