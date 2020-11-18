Gov. Cuomo Slams New York Police For Not Enforcing Indoor-Gathering Restrictions

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized New York state law enforcement for refusing to enforce the governors mask mandate, and refusing to enforce the governors mandate on 10 person limits for indoor gatherings, the New York Post reported.

“A lot of police officers don’t wear a mask … well, how are you then supposed to enforce other people wearing a mask when they see you not wearing a mask?” Cuomo asked, the New York Post reported.

Cuomo knocks police who say they won't enforce 10-person gathering limit https://t.co/mg7fBI740K — WGXC: Radio for Open Ears (@WGXC) November 18, 2020

The governors criticism is mostly in response to a handful of county sheriffs in the western part of New York who have responded by stating they won’t be enforcing the governors indoor cap of 10 people for the Thanksgiving holiday. (RELATED: Mayor Bill De Blasio Says People Should Avoid ‘Big Meals Together’ As New York City Cases Spike)

“I don’t believe that person is a law enforcement officer,” Cuomo explained.

“I don’t want a law enforcement officer who says, ‘I’m only enforcing the law that I like or think should be enforced.'”

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea explained on Tuesday that the NYPD would not be enforcing the 10 person cap for the Thanksgiving holiday, the New York Post reported.

One sheriff, Michael Zurlo from Saratoga County stated that he will not be complying and enforcing the mandate from the governor.

“I can’t see how devoting our resources to counting cars in citizens’ driveways or investigating how much turkey and dressing they’ve purchased if for the public good,” WRGB Albany reported.