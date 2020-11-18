‘That’s The Law!’: Andrew Cuomo Shouts Down Reporter For Asking About New York Schools

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shouted down Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind during a Wednesday press conference on the resurgence of coronavirus.

Vielkind noted that Cuomo, who had previously stated that New York City would be responsible for making the decision as to whether or not schools within the city limits would be open or closed, had later mentioned the possibility of declaring the city an orange or red zone. Vielkind then asked for clarification, saying that parents wanted to know whether he was superseding the authority of the city and whether or not schools would be open in the coming days. (RELATED: ‘What A Shock’: Sarcastic Andrew Cuomo Blows Off Nursing Home Inquiry As A Political Move From The ‘Department Of Injustice’)

WATCH:

Gov. Cuomo just had a mental breakdown when a reporter simply asked a question about whether or not schools are open in NY tomorrow. He literally started screaming at the reporter. pic.twitter.com/NBem5zpnK0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 18, 2020

Ok state of things: Cuomo is screaming at @JimmyVielkind because he asked whether NYC schools are open tomorrow. We have NO IDEA whether schools are open tomorrow. — Eliza Shapiro (@elizashapiro) November 18, 2020

Watch the testy exchange between Gov. Cuomo and @JimmyVielkind over school openings.pic.twitter.com/POwVxX4NTl — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

Cuomo responded first by telling Vielkind to “try not to be obnoxious and offensive” with regard to his tone, going on to say that the laws that determined the answer to his question had already been in effect for months.

“We announced the Orange Zone law about a month ago,” Cuomo then referenced the statewide guidelines that had been put into place to control hotspots. “I don’t know if you were here or if you were paying attention … What are you talking about, ‘You’re now going to override —’ We did it already! That’s the law! An Orange Zone and a Red Zone! Follow the facts.”

Vielkind pushed back, saying that he was still confused and that parents were as well.

“Then you’re confused!” Cuomo shouted back. “They’re not confused. You’re confused. Read the law. Read the law and you won’t be confused.”