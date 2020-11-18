CBS Will Air Nevada Vs. San Diego State After Ole Miss/Texas A&M Postponement

The Mountain West Conference getting a shot to impress America on a national broadcast.

CBS announced that the network will air Nevada vs. San Diego State at 3:30 EST this upcoming Saturday. CBS was initially going to show Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, but the game between the Aggies and Rebels was postponed because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The @MountainWest game between @AztecFB and @NevadaFootball to air CBS on Saturday, Nov. 21 @ 3:30 PM, ET. @Brad_nesslerCBS and Gary Danielson will call the action with @JamieErdahl on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/TsOGXJvaTP — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 17, 2020

This is such a cool opportunity for the MWC, San Diego State and Nevada. Usually speaking, CBS airs the best SEC game of the week.

That was supposed to be the Rebels vs. the Aggies, but that’s not happening. That means CBS has to fill the space, and they’re headed to the MWC to get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevada Football (@nevadafootball)

The MWC is a great G5 football conference, has a lot of history, talented players and passionate fans. Now, they’re going to be under the national spotlight.

Obviously, it’s happening under less than ideal situations, but it’s still awesome that two MWC teams will be playing in front of the entire country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nevada Football (@nevadafootball)

The players and coaches should make the most of it. Opportunities like this don’t come around very often!