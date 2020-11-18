‘It’s Very Concerning’: Congresswoman-Elect Yvette Herrell Discusses Biden’s Energy Plan, Immigration

Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell of New Mexico’s 2nd congressional district spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about her congressional win, how a Biden administration could impact immigration in New Mexico and more.

“We have a large oil and gas industry,” Herrell said about her congressional district, which is “one of the largest-producing counties in the nation.”

Herrell expressed her thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden’s energy plans and comments he made ahead of the election.

“It’s very concerning,” Herrell said. “There [are] thousands and thousands of jobs connected to the industry whether directly or indirectly. It’s a very large part of New Mexico.” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Have To Run To The Middle East’: Fracking Company Owner Says US Can Produce Own Energy)

Herrell also discussed her thoughts on Biden’s immigration plans.

“I’ve always been in support of the border wall, finishing it [and] giving the tools that are necessary to our ICE agents, our Border Patrol agents,” she said.

Herrell further discussed immigration, the role she believes President Donald Trump played in her election win and more.

WATCH:

