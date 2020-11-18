Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Hopes To ‘Increase’ Number Of Fans At Home Games Amid Pandemic

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hopes to “increase” the number of fans that can attend home games amid the pandemic.

“We do it safely, we do it smartly,” the 78-year-old owner of the Dallas team shared during his appearance on “105.3 The Fan” radio, according to ABC-affiliate WFAA according to a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Jerry Jones Plans On Having Fans At Dallas Cowboys Home Games In 2020)

“My plan was to increase our fans as we went through the season and move the numbers up,” he added. “We followed that plan and we’ve almost a third of the attendance in the NFL, the whole NFL in our games.”

Jones continued, “I’m proud of that. Our stadium is particularly suited for airiness, openness, air circulation, and it’s borne out.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys owner went on to explain that he’s “not being insensitive” to the increase in coronavirus cases across the country, touting the team’s safety protocols and that no one has “gotten” COVID-19 from attending their “football games.”

“No, not when you’re doing it as safe as we are and not when you’re having the results we’re having,” Jerry explained. “We’ve had literally, literally we’ve had no one report that they’ve had contact and gotten any contact with COVID from coming to our football games; no one.”

According to the report:

The Cowboys lead the NFL in attendance in 2020, averaging 25,750 fans per game. In their home opener against Atlanta, there were 21,708 fans in attendance. That number increased to 31,700 in their fifth home game, which was against the Steelers on Nov. 8. The total is a little more than 25% capacity.

The Cowboy’s owner also talked about how at the start of the coronavirus outbreak the idea of not having a “normal season” would be “unthinkable” but it is “thinkable because we’re doing it.”