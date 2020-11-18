Duke Vs. Wake Forest Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Duke vs. Wake Forest has been canceled because of coronavirus.

The Blue Devils released a statement late Tuesday night that the game was off after “positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Wake Forest football team.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not crystal clear, there’s no mention of a rescheduling date. That makes me think this game is just cooked for good.

The ACC announced Tuesday night that our home game against Wake Forest, originally scheduled for Saturday, will not be played.https://t.co/YjGuv4bbBc — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 18, 2020

Remember when I said Tuesday that we weren’t done canceling college football games because of coronavirus just yet?

Do we all remember when I said that? Well, I hate to say I told you so, but here we are. It’s Wednesday morning in America, and another game bites the dust!

It’s almost like you can set your watch to games being canceled at this point. I’ve honestly lost track at this point of how many we’ve lost.

Duke vs. Wake Forest is just the latest casualty in the world of college football, but I’m sure it won’t be the last.

It’s really an unfortunate situation, but there’s not much we can do about it.

